Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

