Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

