Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.38. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,859.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 81,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,990,486.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 185,998 shares of company stock worth $489,265. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.