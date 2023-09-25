International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.38 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

