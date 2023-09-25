International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.38 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
