Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Austin Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AUST opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Austin Gold has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Get Austin Gold alerts:

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Austin Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Austin Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austin Gold Corp. ( NYSE:AUST Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.