Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Austin Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:AUST opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Austin Gold has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Austin Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Austin Gold Company Profile
Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada.
