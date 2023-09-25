Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SR. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Spire Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SR opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,293,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

