Morgan Stanley Raises Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $78.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sempra has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

