ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

