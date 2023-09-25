Morgan Stanley Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $91.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $67.70 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $65.36 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $69,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $6,799,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

