MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.75. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5,333.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 16,133.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 84.2% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Stories

