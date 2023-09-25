Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Get Entergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Entergy stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,598,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.