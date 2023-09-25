Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.