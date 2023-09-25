Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $28.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James cut Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of CWH opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Camping World has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Camping World by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

