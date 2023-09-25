Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Transurban Group Price Performance

Shares of TRAUF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

About Transurban Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.