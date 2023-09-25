KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KORE Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KORE Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

KORE Group stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. KORE Group has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.57.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.13). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KORE Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

