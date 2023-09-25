LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LIQT opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.