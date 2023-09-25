LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of LIQT opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.