Morgan Stanley Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $60.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.91.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.37 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

