PowerSchool’s (PWSC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.

PowerSchool stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -165.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $52,999.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $52,999.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $364,402.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PowerSchool by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

