General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

GIS opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

