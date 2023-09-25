StockNews.com Downgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

QuickLogic Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $106,706.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.