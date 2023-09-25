StockNews.com Downgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

Sep 25th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

QuickLogic Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $106,706.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

