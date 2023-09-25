Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Reading International has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $26,247.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,956.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,707 shares of company stock worth $398,354. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

