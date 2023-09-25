QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuantaSing Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.70 price target on the stock.

QuantaSing Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QSG opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.23 million for the quarter.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi.

