QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuantaSing Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.70 price target on the stock.
QuantaSing Group Stock Down 7.5 %
QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.23 million for the quarter.
QuantaSing Group Company Profile
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi.
