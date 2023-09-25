Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 4.47.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,266,032 shares in the company, valued at $18,104,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,104,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,863 shares of company stock valued at $10,933,827. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.