StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDC Energy

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $313,094,000 after buying an additional 118,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,632,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,949,000 after buying an additional 138,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 89,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,146,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.