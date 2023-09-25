Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.2 %

OVBC stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

