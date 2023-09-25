Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

