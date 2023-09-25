StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 97.16% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.