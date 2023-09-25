StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 97.16% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organovo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.