NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

