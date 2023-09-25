Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 4.3 %

NAII opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

