Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.91.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,463 shares of company stock worth $8,587,326 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

