OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

