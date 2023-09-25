Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

