Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $91.30 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

