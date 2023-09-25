Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

