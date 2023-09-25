Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGRO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.55.

Shares of AGRO opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.01. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 81.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $2,210,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

