Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

GORO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

