Vericel’s (VCEL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Vericel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.76. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

