Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE LODE opened at $0.40 on Friday. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock in the second quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comstock by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

