Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE LODE opened at $0.40 on Friday. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
