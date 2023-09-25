William Blair Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.77.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

