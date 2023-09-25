Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $44.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $44.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Get Vericel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.