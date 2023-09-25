Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Capital One Financial currently has $157.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.21.

Splunk stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $145.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,138. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Splunk by 11,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

