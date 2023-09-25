Needham & Company LLC Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Splunk from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.21.

SPLK opened at $145.07 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $145.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,138. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

