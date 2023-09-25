BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $157.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $127.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.21.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $145.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -439.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $3,544,138. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.