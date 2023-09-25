Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SILK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

SILK opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $610.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,195 shares of company stock worth $210,404. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.