Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Benchmark

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
