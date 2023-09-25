Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Benchmark

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

SEEL stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

