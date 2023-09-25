Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

