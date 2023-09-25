SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 150,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,541.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 249,223 shares of company stock worth $1,206,237 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

