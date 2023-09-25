Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $881,731 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

