Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLS. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

