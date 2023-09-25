Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

